Eaton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $821 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.52 to $2.62.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $10.60 per share.

