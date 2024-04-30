DT Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $97 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 95 cents per share.

