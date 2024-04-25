DexCom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $146.4 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $146.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $921 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $911.2 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.35 billion.

