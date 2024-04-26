Deutsche Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.38 billion in its first quarter.
The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $18.74 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.45 billion, which beat Street forecasts.
