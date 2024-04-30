Dana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $3 million in…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period.

Dana expects full-year earnings to be 35 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $10.65 billion to $11.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN

