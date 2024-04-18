D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.17…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.52.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.27 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $36.7 billion to $37.7 billion.

