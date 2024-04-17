CSX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $893 million. The…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $893 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

