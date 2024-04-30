Credit Acceptance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $5.08.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $508 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.3 million.

Credit Acceptance shares have declined nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $513.72, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.