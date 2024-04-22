Crane: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $64.8 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crane Co. (CR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $64.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The maker of aerospace, electronics and engineered industrial products posted revenue of $565.3 million in the period.

Crane expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.