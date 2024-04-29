Coursera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Monday reported a loss of $21.3…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Monday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $169.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $166 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $695 million to $705 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.