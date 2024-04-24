Core Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Core Laboratories said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $136 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.