Conn’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 6:18 AM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.25 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $366.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76.9 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

