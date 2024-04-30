Commvault: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $126.1 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $223.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $168.9 million, or $3.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $839.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $213 million to $216 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $904 million to $914 million.

