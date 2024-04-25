Comfort Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported earnings of $96.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported earnings of $96.3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.69 per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

