Comcast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $30.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.73 billion.

