Columbia Sportswear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $770 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Columbia Sportswear expects its results to range from a loss of 46 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $557 million to $576 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.42 billion.

