Columbia Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $116.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLBK

