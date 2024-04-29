CNO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $112.3…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $112.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNO

