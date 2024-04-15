Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 15, 2024, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $12.6 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

CNB shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.99, an increase of 2.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up