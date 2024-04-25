CMS Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $287 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $287 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.29 to $3.35 per share.

