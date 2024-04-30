Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 70 cents to $81.93 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 70 cents to $81.93 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 54 cents to $87.86 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents to $2.71 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.51 a gallon. June natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $54.80 to $2,302.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.01 to $26.65 per ounce, and July copper fell 12 cents to $4.56 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.70 yen from 155.84 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0678 from $1.0723.

