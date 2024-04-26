Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 28 cents to $83.85 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 28 cents to $83.85 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 49 cents to $89.50 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $4.70 to $2,347.20 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $27.25 per ounce, and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.56 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.74 yen from 155.61 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0705 from $1.0727.

