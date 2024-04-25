CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|594
|605
|593½
|602¼
|+7¾
|Jul
|612½
|623½
|612
|620½
|+7½
|Sep
|630¾
|641
|629¾
|639¼
|+8
|Dec
|653¾
|664
|652½
|662¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|672¼
|681¾
|670½
|680½
|+8¼
|May
|680
|689¾
|678¾
|688
|+7
|Jul
|675½
|684¼
|673
|682½
|+5½
|Sep
|681¾
|688
|681¾
|687¼
|+5½
|Dec
|694
|700
|694
|697¾
|+6
|Mar
|699½
|704¾
|699½
|704¾
|+5¼
|May
|703
|+5¼
|Jul
|667¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 175,336.
|Wed.’s sales 167,245
|Wed.’s open int 371,109
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|437¾
|442
|436
|441
|+3¼
|Jul
|448½
|453¼
|446½
|452
|+3½
|Sep
|458
|462¾
|456½
|461¾
|+3½
|Dec
|472
|476¾
|470¾
|476¼
|+3½
|Mar
|485¼
|489¾
|484
|489½
|+3½
|May
|494
|498¾
|492¾
|498¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|499
|505¾
|498½
|505½
|+5
|Sep
|481¾
|486
|480¾
|485¾
|+2½
|Dec
|486½
|490
|484½
|489¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|495
|498½
|493¼
|498½
|+2¾
|May
|502½
|503½
|501¼
|503½
|+2¾
|Jul
|503½
|506¼
|503½
|506¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|482
|+1½
|Dec
|477
|480½
|477
|480½
|+1¾
|Jul
|492¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|478
|+1¾
|Est. sales 539,798.
|Wed.’s sales 496,694
|Wed.’s open int 1,501,963
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|364¾
|368¾
|356
|367
|Jul
|354
|354¼
|342½
|351
|—2¾
|Sep
|352
|352½
|352
|352½
|—2¾
|Dec
|353½
|353¾
|348¾
|353¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|358¼
|—3¼
|May
|364¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|369
|—3¼
|Sep
|380¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|387½
|—3¼
|Mar
|384½
|—3¼
|Jul
|353¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|369½
|—3¼
|Est. sales 942.
|Wed.’s sales 942
|Wed.’s open int 3,912
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1164¾
|1166½
|1150½
|1162¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|1180¼
|1183½
|1166¾
|1179¾
|—1¾
|Aug
|1183
|1186½
|1170½
|1183
|—1
|Sep
|1170
|1175½
|1160
|1172¼
|+½
|Nov
|1172
|1179¼
|1164
|1175½
|+1
|Jan
|1184¾
|1189¾
|1175
|1186
|+1¼
|Mar
|1183
|1188¾
|1173¼
|1185
|+2
|May
|1180½
|1192¼
|1177¼
|1188¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|1186¼
|1197
|1183
|1194¼
|+2¼
|Aug
|1187¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|1167¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1150¾
|1160½
|1149½
|1160½
|+2½
|Jan
|1168¾
|+2½
|Mar
|1167½
|+2½
|May
|1170
|+2¼
|Jul
|1176
|+2¼
|Aug
|1170
|+2¼
|Sep
|1149¼
|+2
|Nov
|1131
|1138
|1131
|1138
|+2¼
|Jul
|1137¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1102½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 320,812.
|Wed.’s sales 299,583
|Wed.’s open int 804,594
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|44.66
|44.89
|44.01
|44.82
|+.16
|Jul
|45.27
|45.50
|44.63
|45.43
|+.16
|Aug
|45.47
|45.74
|44.87
|45.66
|+.21
|Sep
|45.58
|45.82
|45.02
|45.76
|+.21
|Oct
|45.58
|45.80
|45.03
|45.74
|+.21
|Dec
|45.78
|45.99
|45.23
|45.94
|+.21
|Jan
|46.20
|46.20
|45.48
|46.09
|+.19
|Mar
|46.36
|46.36
|45.67
|46.23
|+.17
|May
|46.45
|46.46
|45.91
|46.44
|+.15
|Jul
|46.44
|46.59
|46.09
|46.59
|+.16
|Aug
|46.44
|+.14
|Sep
|46.14
|+.12
|Oct
|45.76
|+.10
|Dec
|45.20
|45.68
|45.20
|45.68
|+.11
|Jan
|45.69
|+.10
|Mar
|45.69
|+.09
|May
|45.67
|+.09
|Jul
|45.68
|+.09
|Aug
|45.41
|+.09
|Sep
|45.43
|+.09
|Oct
|45.30
|+.09
|Dec
|45.52
|+.09
|Jul
|45.41
|+.09
|Oct
|45.40
|+.09
|Dec
|45.14
|+.09
|Est. sales 179,639.
|Wed.’s sales 161,054
|Wed.’s open int 565,002
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|346.50
|346.60
|340.60
|343.90
|—2.10
|Jul
|349.10
|349.80
|344.10
|347.60
|—1.60
|Aug
|349.60
|350.80
|345.20
|348.60
|—1.40
|Sep
|349.50
|351.30
|345.60
|349.20
|—1.10
|Oct
|348.80
|351.30
|345.50
|349.30
|—.80
|Dec
|352.00
|353.70
|347.70
|351.70
|—.60
|Jan
|351.60
|354.40
|348.40
|352.40
|—.50
|Mar
|350.90
|353.10
|347.30
|351.40
|—.30
|May
|349.20
|353.00
|347.50
|351.20
|—.50
|Jul
|350.00
|353.00
|349.80
|353.00
|—.30
|Aug
|352.60
|—.30
|Sep
|351.50
|—.30
|Oct
|348.90
|—.30
|Dec
|348.00
|350.90
|348.00
|350.90
|—.20
|Jan
|350.60
|—.10
|Mar
|347.60
|—.20
|May
|347.80
|+.40
|Jul
|348.90
|+.40
|Aug
|347.80
|+.40
|Sep
|345.20
|+.40
|Oct
|342.90
|+.40
|Dec
|342.30
|+.40
|Jul
|342.80
|+.40
|Oct
|342.80
|+.40
|Dec
|345.70
|+.40
|Est. sales 222,796.
|Wed.’s sales 206,227
|Wed.’s open int 477,731,
|up 4,649
