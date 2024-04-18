CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|538
|544
|534¼
|536¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|553¼
|559½
|550
|553
|+¾
|Sep
|570½
|576
|567½
|570¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|595¼
|600¼
|592
|595
|+1¾
|Mar
|615
|619½
|612
|615¼
|+2¼
|May
|626
|631
|624¼
|626¾
|+2
|Jul
|628
|632
|626½
|628¾
|+1½
|Sep
|636¼
|636¼
|635¾
|635¾
|+1½
|Dec
|645¾
|+1½
|Mar
|654
|+1
|May
|652¼
|+1
|Jul
|615¼
|+1
|Est. sales 119,913.
|Wed.’s sales 114,846
|Wed.’s open int 393,010,
|up 1,706
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|429½
|431
|426¼
|426¾
|—3½
|Jul
|440
|441
|435¾
|436¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|449¼
|449½
|444½
|445
|—4¾
|Dec
|464
|464½
|459½
|460
|—4¾
|Mar
|477¼
|477½
|472¼
|473
|—4¾
|May
|484¾
|484¾
|480
|480¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|488¾
|488¾
|484½
|485¼
|—4½
|Sep
|478¾
|478¾
|475¼
|475½
|—4¾
|Dec
|484
|484¾
|479¼
|480¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|490¼
|491
|489½
|489½
|—4¾
|May
|498
|498
|494½
|494½
|—4¼
|Jul
|497½
|497½
|497
|497
|—4½
|Sep
|473¼
|—4½
|Dec
|475¾
|475¾
|471¼
|471¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|483
|—4¾
|Dec
|465
|—4¾
|Est. sales 345,123.
|Wed.’s sales 318,054
|Wed.’s open int 1,522,495,
|up 1,599
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|348¼
|358¾
|348¼
|354¾
|+5½
|Jul
|343
|348¾
|341½
|346
|+6
|Sep
|347¼
|+6
|Dec
|346¾
|348
|346¾
|348
|+4¼
|Mar
|354¾
|+3½
|May
|360¾
|+3½
|Jul
|365½
|+3½
|Sep
|377¼
|+3½
|Dec
|384
|+3½
|Mar
|381
|+3½
|Jul
|350¼
|+3½
|Sep
|366
|+3½
|Est. sales 988.
|Wed.’s sales 988
|Wed.’s open int 4,345
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1149
|1149¾
|1133
|1134¼
|—15¼
|Jul
|1164
|1164½
|1147¾
|1149
|—15¼
|Aug
|1164½
|1166¼
|1150
|1151¼
|—14½
|Sep
|1155¾
|1155¾
|1140¾
|1141¾
|—13¼
|Nov
|1160
|1161
|1148¼
|1149¼
|—12
|Jan
|1173
|1173¼
|1161¼
|1162
|—11¾
|Mar
|1171
|1172
|1161¾
|1162¾
|—10½
|May
|1170
|1176¼
|1166¾
|1168
|—9¾
|Jul
|1181½
|1181½
|1173¼
|1174¾
|—9¾
|Aug
|1167¾
|—9
|Sep
|1147¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1144½
|1144½
|1137¾
|1140¼
|—7
|Jan
|1148¾
|—7
|Mar
|1147¾
|—7
|May
|1150½
|—6¾
|Jul
|1156½
|—6¾
|Aug
|1150½
|—6¾
|Sep
|1130½
|—6½
|Nov
|1119
|—6¾
|Jul
|1118¾
|—6¾
|Nov
|1091
|—6¾
|Est. sales 250,905.
|Wed.’s sales 219,059
|Wed.’s open int 862,379
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|45.08
|45.27
|43.79
|44.12
|—.88
|Jul
|45.62
|45.83
|44.36
|44.66
|—.90
|Aug
|45.81
|46.00
|44.59
|44.88
|—.86
|Sep
|45.92
|46.04
|44.75
|45.01
|—.83
|Oct
|45.91
|45.96
|44.76
|44.99
|—.81
|Dec
|46.04
|46.18
|44.94
|45.17
|—.80
|Jan
|46.28
|46.31
|45.18
|45.35
|—.77
|Mar
|46.27
|46.39
|45.37
|45.53
|—.68
|May
|46.44
|46.44
|45.60
|45.74
|—.63
|Jul
|46.55
|46.63
|45.82
|45.88
|—.54
|Aug
|46.37
|46.44
|45.73
|45.73
|—.46
|Sep
|46.00
|46.00
|45.47
|45.47
|—.36
|Oct
|44.88
|45.11
|44.88
|45.11
|—.28
|Dec
|45.05
|45.05
|44.72
|45.01
|—.22
|Jan
|45.02
|—.22
|Mar
|45.02
|—.22
|May
|44.97
|—.22
|Jul
|44.98
|—.22
|Aug
|44.71
|—.22
|Sep
|44.73
|—.22
|Oct
|44.60
|—.22
|Dec
|44.84
|—.22
|Jul
|44.73
|—.22
|Oct
|44.72
|—.22
|Dec
|44.46
|—.22
|Est. sales 163,421.
|Wed.’s sales 153,855
|Wed.’s open int 596,432
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|338.70
|340.10
|336.20
|338.00
|—.70
|Jul
|339.60
|339.80
|336.40
|337.40
|—2.40
|Aug
|340.10
|340.10
|336.90
|337.80
|—2.80
|Sep
|340.10
|340.20
|337.30
|338.10
|—3.00
|Oct
|340.00
|340.00
|337.10
|337.90
|—3.00
|Dec
|343.80
|343.80
|340.10
|341.20
|—2.60
|Jan
|343.40
|343.70
|341.10
|342.10
|—2.60
|Mar
|343.10
|343.10
|340.40
|341.50
|—2.70
|May
|341.70
|342.60
|341.20
|342.10
|—2.60
|Jul
|344.00
|344.40
|343.30
|344.40
|—2.50
|Aug
|344.00
|—2.50
|Sep
|342.90
|—2.50
|Oct
|340.30
|—2.40
|Dec
|342.70
|342.70
|342.30
|342.30
|—2.50
|Jan
|342.20
|—2.40
|Mar
|339.60
|—2.30
|May
|340.30
|—2.20
|Jul
|341.50
|—2.10
|Aug
|340.30
|—2.10
|Sep
|337.70
|—2.10
|Oct
|335.40
|—2.10
|Dec
|334.80
|—2.10
|Jul
|335.30
|—2.10
|Oct
|335.30
|—2.10
|Dec
|338.20
|—2.10
|Est. sales 163,459.
|Wed.’s sales 153,287
|Wed.’s open int 470,447,
|up 2,175
