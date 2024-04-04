Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 4, 2024, 4:08 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 556 562½ 549½ 556¼
Jul 571¾ 578½ 565½ 571½ ¾
Sep 589 594½ 583¼ 589 ¼
Dec 614¾ 618¼ 607¾ 613½
Mar 630¾ 635½ 625¾ 632
May 643¾ 645¼ 637¼ 642¾ ¼
Jul 648 648 640 645 ¼
Sep 650¾
Dec 657½ 660½ 657½ 660½
Mar 668¾
May 667
Jul 629¾
Est. sales 129,355. Wed.’s sales 118,384
Wed.’s open int 420,293, up 4,028
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 432¼ 436 429¾ 435¼ +3½
Jul 445½ 448¼ 442½ 447½ +2½
Sep 457 459 454¼ 458¼ +1¾
Dec 471¼ 473¾ 469 473¼ +2
Mar 484¾ 486 481¾ 485½ +1½
May 491¼ 492¼ 488½ 491¾ +1¼
Jul 494¾ 495¼ 491¾ 494¾ +1¼
Sep 487 487 486 486¼
Dec 488½ 491 487 489½
Mar 498 499 498 498½
May 502¼
Jul 505¾
Sep 480 480 479¾ 479¾
Dec 480 480 478 479
Jul 490¾
Dec 473½
Est. sales 321,745. Wed.’s sales 388,258
Wed.’s open int 1,606,963
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 345¾ 345¾ 330¾ 336¼ —8
Jul 340 341 329 334½ —5¼
Sep 337 337 336¼ 336¼
Dec 346½ 348 339 343½ —5¾
Mar 351 +3¾
May 357 +3¾
Jul 361¾ +3¾
Sep 373½ +3¾
Dec 380¼ +3¾
Mar 377¼ +3¾
Jul 346½ +3¾
Sep 362¼ +3¾
Est. sales 949. Wed.’s sales 1,128
Wed.’s open int 4,284, up 270
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1182¼ 1186¾ 1170¼ 1180 —2¼
Jul 1195¼ 1199½ 1183½ 1192¼ —3
Aug 1194 1197¾ 1182¾ 1191¼ —2¾
Sep 1181½ 1184 1170¾ 1179 —1½
Nov 1184¼ 1188 1175½ 1183¾ —1
Jan 1195¾ 1200 1188½ 1196½ ½
Mar 1195½ 1200¼ 1189½ 1197¼
May 1200½ 1202¾ 1194¼ 1201
Jul 1207¾ 1208¼ 1200¾ 1206½
Aug 1199
Sep 1177¼
Nov 1166 1170¼ 1162½ 1169½ +1
Jan 1178¼ +1¼
Mar 1177½ +1¼
May 1181 +1¼
Jul 1186¼ +1¼
Aug 1180¼ +1¼
Sep 1158¾
Nov 1144 1147½ 1144 1147½
Jul 1147¼
Nov 1119½
Est. sales 220,941. Wed.’s sales 334,110
Wed.’s open int 823,682, up 310
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 48.85 49.10 47.83 48.15 —.70
Jul 49.34 49.61 48.37 48.67 —.70
Aug 49.47 49.67 48.49 48.75 —.71
Sep 49.53 49.69 48.50 48.72 —.71
Oct 49.33 49.46 48.36 48.54 —.72
Dec 49.37 49.57 48.44 48.63 —.71
Jan 49.59 49.69 48.60 48.76 —.69
Mar 49.51 49.51 48.58 48.74 —.66
May 49.15 49.15 48.72 48.79 —.65
Jul 48.96 48.97 48.75 48.80 —.64
Aug 48.53 —.62
Sep 48.00 48.14 48.00 48.14 —.62
Oct 47.58 48.00 47.58 47.66 —.57
Dec 48.24 48.24 47.45 47.47 —.53
Jan 47.46 —.52
Mar 47.43 —.51
May 47.38 —.62
Jul 47.39 —.62
Aug 47.12 —.62
Sep 47.14 —.62
Oct 47.01 —.62
Dec 47.30 —.62
Jul 47.19 —.62
Oct 47.18 —.62
Dec 46.92 —.62
Est. sales 174,835. Wed.’s sales 219,077
Wed.’s open int 587,617
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 330.00 333.90 327.80 333.50 +3.50
Jul 333.50 337.30 331.40 337.00 +3.40
Aug 334.90 338.10 332.50 337.90 +3.10
Sep 335.90 339.10 333.90 338.90 +2.90
Oct 335.80 339.20 334.00 339.00 +2.90
Dec 339.60 342.80 337.50 342.60 +3.00
Jan 341.10 344.40 339.70 344.20 +3.00
Mar 341.30 344.40 339.80 344.00 +3.10
May 342.80 345.10 340.70 345.00 +3.00
Jul 344.60 347.50 343.40 347.40 +2.70
Aug 347.20 +2.60
Sep 346.20 +2.60
Oct 343.90 +2.80
Dec 343.00 346.20 342.60 346.20 +2.80
Jan 346.50 +2.80
Mar 346.00 +2.80
May 346.70 +3.10
Jul 347.80 +3.10
Aug 346.70 +3.10
Sep 344.10 +3.10
Oct 341.80 +3.10
Dec 341.20 +3.10
Jul 341.70 +3.10
Oct 341.70 +3.10
Dec 341.60 +3.10
Est. sales 122,008. Wed.’s sales 147,745
Wed.’s open int 483,115, up 3,757

