Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIZN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.