Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $334 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 65 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.96 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

