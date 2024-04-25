Cincinnati Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $755 million.…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $755 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.78. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CINF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CINF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.