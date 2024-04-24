Chipotle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $359.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $13.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $13.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.63 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMG

