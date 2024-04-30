Chesapeake Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $26 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $589 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675 million.

