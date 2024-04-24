Chemed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $65 million. The Cincinnati-based company…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $65 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.20 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $589.2 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.30 to $23.70 per share.

Chemed shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $617.95, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

