Charter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $7.55.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.59 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.68 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.7 billion.

