C&F: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

C&F shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $36.97, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

