Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central Valley Community Bancorp (CWBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fresno, California-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWBC

