CenterPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $350 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.61 to $1.63 per share.

