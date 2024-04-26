Centene: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion. On…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $40.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.41 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $147.5 billion to $150.5 billion.

