CECO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $126.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.5 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million.

CECO shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.