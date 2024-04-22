Cathay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $71.4…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $71.4 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $339.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $175.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Cathay shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.40, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

