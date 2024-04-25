Carrier Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $269 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.18 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.27 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share.

Carrier Global shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR

