Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $574.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

