Cameco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $470.3 million in the period.

Cameco shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 86% in the last 12 months.

