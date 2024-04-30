Camden National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

