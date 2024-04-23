Cambridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.
Cambridge shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 2% in the last 12 months.
