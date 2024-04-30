Live Radio
Caesars Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Caesars Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 4:10 PM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $158 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

