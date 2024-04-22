Cadence: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $117 million.…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $117 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $720.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $437.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.8 million.

Cadence shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.74, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CADE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CADE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.