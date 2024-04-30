Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Buenaventura: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Buenaventura: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $61.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $246.8 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up