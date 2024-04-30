Buenaventura: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $61.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $246.8 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.