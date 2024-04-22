Brown & Brown: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $293 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Brown & Brown shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82.50, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.