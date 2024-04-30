Brinker International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $48.7 million. The…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.33 billion to $4.35 billion.

