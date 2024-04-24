BOK Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $83.7…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $83.7 million.

The bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $806.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $455.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.7 million.

BOK Financial shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

