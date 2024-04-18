Blackstone Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $847.4 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $847.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.55 billion, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have declined nearly 6% since the beginning of the year.

